A 18-year-old man is facing charges related to impaired driving after a car crashed through the front of a Dartmouth house early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Cranberry Crescent off Mount Edward Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. after reports of a break in. Instead, officers found a car had gone off the road and into a house.

"The vehicle had driven through the front door causing extensive damage," said Sgt. Rob Lowther.

They arrested the 18 year old outside and said he showed signs of impairment.

One person was inside the house but wasn't injured.

Police are still investigating.