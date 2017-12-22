An 11-year-old girl was sent to hospital last night with smoke inhalation after a house fire in Dartmouth.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. in a triplex on Charles Street, located near the Brightwood Golf and Country Club.

Firefighters arrived to find the front of the building fully engulfed in flames, said Greg Hebb, acting division commander with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Police say firefighters rescued the girl from the building's middle floor. The fire prevented the girl from escaping on her own, said Hebb.

After being checked out for smoke inhalation at the hospital, the girl was released, said Dan Bedell, with the Canadian Red Cross.

A man living in the basement apartment was able to get out on his own. Firefighters, who also rescued a cat, were able to get the fire under control quickly.

This is what last nights Dartmouth house fire on Charles Street looked like as fire fighters arrived on scene.@CBCNS pic.twitter.com/pO5bYAytC8 — @PaulRPalmeter

It's still early in the investigation, said Hebb, but it looks like the fire started in the basement near the electrical panel. Police do not suspect foul play.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping the girl and her mother, along with the man who lived in the basement, with places to stay.