Assinath Muhindo wasn't sure she'd make it out of her family's home alive when she woke up to find flames consuming it.

Muhindo and her three children are now settling into a temporary home in Dartmouth, N.S., while Muhindo's husband Etienne Basenge remains in hospital. They made it out of the fire with their lives, but little else.

Muhindo said they feel blessed.

"We are good. We are safe. I hope we will be better very soon," she said Tuesday.

This is a mattress that was found at the fire scene. A singed shirt can be seen at one end of the mattress. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Early Friday morning, Basenge woke up to find their rented townhouse cold and went downstairs to check the furnace. It exploded while Muhindo and the three kids were sleeping upstairs.

Flames burned Basenge's legs, arms and face as he ran up three stories to alert the family and help get them to safety.

"The worst part is when I saw … everything burn in two minutes … there was fire everywhere around our house," Muhindo said.

She said her husband threw a small mattress from their son's room out the second-floor window to try to soften their landing.

Firefighters spent about five hours getting the fire under control. (Nikolas C Steen/Facebook)

"The fire was very fast," she said. "He jumped after Roger [their son], his skin was coming off everywhere … he was very much pain. At that time, we don't know what happened after."

Muhindo, the last one to jump, was struggling to breathe and their nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son broke their arms in the fall.

Neighbours called 911 and an ambulance rushed Basenge and then Muhindo to hospital. A third took the children to the IWK Health Centre.

'Nothing less than heroic'

Ralph Yarn, the family's minister, said Basenge's actions "were nothing less than heroic."

"[He] had the presence of mind to cast a mattress out in such a position that they were able to jump to it, catch the children as they came down, and then they were able to escape the fire," Yarn said.

"Without his actions, my personal opinion is that it would be much more tragic in the outcome."

Regis and Divine both suffered broken arms after jumping out of their townhouse. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Muhindo remembers being in the hospital, wondering what happened to her family.

"I was no feeling anything — pain, nothing. I was thinking, 'My kids, my kids, my kids.' I asked, 'Where is my kids? How is my husband? Is he OK?'"

Though seven-year-old Roger hopes to see his father at Christmas, it's likely Basenge will spent the next three weeks in hospital. Much of his body is burned, including his legs, abdomen, left wrist, right shoulder and part of his face.

Assinath Muhindo was the last to jump from a second-storey window in her family's rental home. She suffered some burns and said everything was burning within minutes. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

His wife has been visiting every day and said she's seeing progress. Though he's in a great deal of pain, he is able to lift a glass to drink now, she said.

Trouble with the furnace

Muhindo said the evening before the fire, she called their property manager after discovering black smoke coming out of the vents in the children's rooms.

She said they responded within half an hour and technicians checked their furnace. They told her they'd be back Friday to clean the furnace and switch the batteries and smoke detector, Muhindo said.

Roger, 7, Divine, 9, and Regis, 4, with their parents Assinath Muhindo and Etienne Basenge on vacation in 2017. (Submitted by Assinath Muhindo)

She said she doesn't blame them for the fire.

"They helped. They came and they checked," she said. "Sometimes bad things happen, I know. We are human. I'm not upset, no.… Good thing I have my family. All of us are alive."

Friday, Halifax Fire said the fire started in the furnace room and paperwork from the inspection showed the furnace was in good working order. The investigation is still underway.

Several brushes with death

This isn't the family's first brush with death. They fled the Congo and lived in a refugee camp in Rwanda before coming to Canada as refugees. Muhindo said at one point, her husband went missing for five days and people threatened to kill him because he wouldn't fight in the civil war.

In February of this year, Basenge was in a car crash in New Glasgow and his car flipped three times. He hurt his leg, but wasn't badly injured.

Muhindo called their survival a "miracle from God."

Assinath Muhindo and Etienne Basenge on vacation in Ottawa in the summer of 2017. Basenge remains in hospital with severe burns. (Submitted by Assinath Muhindo)

Since Friday, neighbours, co-workers, people from the Red Cross, the family's church and the children's school have been dropping by with supplies, food and even Christmas trees.

Muhindo said she's thankful for all the support that's come, even from strangers.

"We are in good country, good people, helpful people. So hope very soon we'll be more, more better," she said.