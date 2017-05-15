An NDP candidate in Dartmouth, N.S., has stepped down after a media report about inappropriate statements he made in the past.

Dartmouth East candidate Bill McEwen issued a statement Monday saying he regrets his behaviour and wants to take responsibility for his actions.

The statement followed a CTV Atlantic report about sexist content on a website McEwen hosted and his use of derogatory language to describe people who are gay.

"I apologize for my past actions and believe that I must be accountable to my community and the residents of Dartmouth East for inappropriate statements I made and supported in the past," he said in the statement.

"Sexism, misogyny, and homophobia are pervasive within our culture. We must work hard to combat these, and other forms of oppression within our communities, and within ourselves."

Online history haunting

McEwen becomes the second candidate to step aside after past social media comments came to light.

The Liberals dropped Pictou East candidate Matt MacKnight a week ago over similar inappropriate social media commentary.

McEwen did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

It is now too late for the NDP to run a replacement candidate in the riding because the deadline to do so has passed.

Dartmouth East is a highly sought-after riding because Independent MLA Andrew Younger is not reoffering this election.