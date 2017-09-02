The Dartmouth Curling Club is looking to be reimbursed about $10,000 by the Halifax Regional Municipality after it says municipal officials encouraged the club for years to explore buying the Bowles Arena, despite a first right of refusal being in place for another potential buyer.

In 2014, Halifax Regional Council approved a four-pad rink in Dartmouth and an expansion to the Halifax Forum as part of a plan to replace four rinks, including the Bowles Arena.

The expectation was that once the four-pad complex was ready, the Bowles Arena would be declared a surplus property and offered up for public sale.

Curling club 'blindsided'

However, a confidential legal settlement that was made between the city and an adjacent property owner in 2012 over a drainage dispute means it's not looking like the Dartmouth Curling Club will have a shot at a new home anytime soon.

"That just blindsided us. We had no idea," said Steve Breed, the curling club's vice-president.

The club's Canal Street home is at least 80 years old and in need of extensive repairs. Breed said the plan was to sell it to a developer who has property surrounding the club.

This would allow the curling club to put the money raised from the sale toward purchasing the Bowles Arena, which would offer more parking, a central location and be newer.

Breed said the curling club had discussions with councillors and even Mayor Mike Savage. The club even made a pitch to Harbour East-Marine Drive community council about its interest.

One of the reasons the Dartmouth Curling Club was interested in buying the Bowles Arena is that there's lots of parking at the site. (Google Earth)

"Everybody said it made perfect sense," said Breed.

He said the club spent about $10,000 on having a feasibility study done to see whether the club could afford the plan, as well as a property appraisal.

Asked whether the curling club will take legal action, Breed said he hopes this can be resolved amicably.

"It shouldn't have to come to that.… I'd like to think the city feels a moral obligation more so than a legal obligation to reimburse the Dartmouth Curling Club," said Breed.

Response from city

Halifax spokesperson Nick Ritcey said the city's decision to grant a first right of refusal on a municipal property is unusual. He said the adjacent property's owner has exercised his right of first refusal and staff are currently negotiating with him about purchasing the property.

Asked if the city plans to reimburse the curling club, Ritcey was noncommittal.

"I can say that if the Bowles was offered for sale through a competitive process, it is not uncommon for potential purchasers or proponents to undertake effort and expense in preparation for a bid," he said in an email.

"Normally that risk and expense is the proponent's, as there is no guarantee of success."

Councillor says similar situation wouldn't happen again

Coun. Sam Austin represents Dartmouth Centre, which is home to both the Dartmouth Curling Club and the Bowles Arena. He said because the legal settlement was below a certain financial amount, the matter didn't go before council.

Austin said there wasn't a violation of any policies at the time, but something similar wouldn't happen today because policy changes enacted since then would require the matter to be heard before council in camera.

"As far as I can see, no one really knew this had been signed on to by the real estate group in terms of the people who were talking to the curling club," he said.

He said curling club officials should have been made aware of the first right of refusal sooner. Breed only found out about the arrangement in June.

"It's hard to believe in this day and age a deal like this can be made in the confines of city hall and only one hand knows about it and the other doesn't," said Breed.

"The staffers made the deal and the councillors and mayor's office didn't have a clue."