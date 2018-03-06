A business group in Dartmouth is fighting to keep the Alderney ferry service running every 15 minutes as Halifax council prepares to debate its future.

When the Big Lift repairs of the Macdonald Bridge started in 2015, Halifax Transit increased the frequency of ferry service between the Alderney Landing terminal and the Halifax terminal. A pilot project extended that beyond the Big Lift, but the pilot ends this month.

"It would revert back to what we had before 2015," said Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

"You'd have 15-minute service in the morning until nine o'clock, and then at rush hour in the afternoon. And then half-hour during the middle of the day and in the evening."

Service on Sunday mornings and evenings would stop, leaving an 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or so schedule.

Rissesco said the improved frequency benefited businesses in Dartmouth.

"We've seen restaurants open on Sundays. In the past, there was no sense to open a restaurant on Sunday evenings," he told CBC's Information Morning.

He said ridership is up 47 percent, which he said shows the public is on board. "It's an icon for our city and this is the level of service we need all year-round, seven days a week."

Halifax regional council will debate the issue of the Alderney ferry service on March 28.