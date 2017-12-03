A 21-year-old man in Dartmouth, N.S., was punched in the face and robbed Saturday night after being duped by two men who asked him to deposit a cheque, police say.

When the man agreed and began taking money out of an ATM near the Shoppers Drug Mart on Wyse Road, police say he was assaulted, and one of the suspects took more money out of his account.

Police got the call about the robbery just after 7:30 p.m. but said the suspects ran away.

The man wasn't injured.

Police won't say how much money was stolen from the man's account.

The suspects are described by police as black men between 25 and 30 years old. One man is 6'1 with a skinny build, and was wearing a black hoodie and flat brimmed ball cap. The other man is 5'9, heavy set and was also wearing a black hoodie.

Halifax Regional Police say they're continuing to investigate.