Dartmouth tenants allowed to grab personal items from fire-ravaged apartments

Anxious tenants of a Dartmouth building severely damaged by fire Saturday morning were allowed into their apartments Monday afternoon to gather a few personal belongings.

For many, it was their first chance to assess the damage to their units after the devastating fire at 81 Primrose St., which left one person dead.

The fire put nearly 150 people out of their homes.

Dozens of residents from the burned apartment building lined up Monday afternoon to enter their apartments and remove some personal items. (Peter Dawson/Radio-Canada)

"It's a pretty stressful situation," said Angela Rafuse, who arrived to look for her cat and a laptop.

She considers herself fortunate because her family is safe, and they had insurance, which means she can stay in a hotel until she learns what will happen to the building.

"The building management company has been amazing. And the community — first responders, firefighters, just an incredible response. So we're really happy and it kind of reminds you of what you should focus on in life."

All afternoon, tenants arrived with empty luggage. One by one, they were escorted to their units to gather a few items.

While it was a chance for residents to visit their homes, fire officials couldn't give the answers many are anxious to learn: There's no word on when — or if — they'll be able to move back in.

"We understand that this is a very emotional time for them," said Halifax Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett.

"We're going to do everything we can to put some degree of normality back into their lives by giving them access to immediate effects that they can take out."

Cause unknown

Investigators spent the day sifting through the charred rubble of the badly damaged apartments.

They used shovels to lift pieces of debris, looking for any indication of what might have been the cause. It will be a slow, detailed process, said Hollett.

"I don't want to put a time on it," he said when asked how long it would take.

Fire investigators used shovels to dig through the rubble in their search for the cause of the Primrose Street fire. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Hollett estimates six to eight units were destroyed by the fire, while many others suffered smoke and water damage.

"When we finish our investigation, we're going to work with the building owner and their insurance company and it will be ultimately up to them if they're going to rebuild or if they're going to demolish; it's strictly their decision."

Waiting to return

Danny Gillard was one of the first to line up Monday. A tenant of the building for 30 years, he had already been allowed to grab a few items Saturday afternoon.

He's staying with is sister-in-law until he can move back home.

"I'm glad I had family, I'm glad we had a place to stay. Otherwise, we would have been out on the street."

Residents of the building had to register with police and enter their units with an escort in order to ensure their safety. (Peter Dawson/Radio-Canada)

Rafuse, meanwhile, is looking for a way to help her neighbours who are struggling. She plans to work with non-profit organizations to give them the support the need.

"I've been blessed with not being impacted, I have insurance, so whatever I can do to help, I will."