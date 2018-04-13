Randy Riley found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Dartmouth death

A Dartmouth, N.S., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Donald Chad Smith, a week after a Crown witness told a Halifax jury that he himself had pulled the trigger and acted alone.

Randy Desmond Riley, 27, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge in the death of Smith and for a weapons charge related to a sawed-off shotgun.

Riley was found guilty of the firearm possession charge.

The jury at Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard that Smith, a father of two, was delivering pizza to an apartment building in Dartmouth's Highfield Park when he was killed by a single gunshot on Oct. 23, 2010.

Donald Chad Smith was shot to death in Dartmouth on Oct. 23, 2010. (Department of Justice)

The Crown alleged the killing was the result of a long-standing grudge after an apparent beating years earlier.

Crown prosecutor Melanie Perry said Smith was found lying on his back on Joseph Young Street with a gunshot wound on his upper right side.

Midway through the trial, Nathan Johnson testified he alone killed Smith.

After that, Justice James Chipman permitted the Crown to tell the jury Johnson had previously been convicted of first-degree murder in Smith's death and wasn't able to appeal that conviction.

That information had previously been sealed from the jury.

Riley wasn't arrested and charged until the summer of 2013.

Three previous trial dates had been set for Riley, who had had difficulty securing a lawyer to represent him.

The jury started deliberating Thursday evening.