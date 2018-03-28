Testimony continues in Dartmouth 1st-degree murder case

The Crown is continuing to call witnesses today in the first-degree murder trial of Randy Desmond Riley.

The 27-year-old is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax for first-degree murder in the death of Chad Smith and for a weapons charge related to a sawed-off shotgun. He has pleaded not guilty.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Those on mobile can follow here.

The 14-member jury has heard that Smith, a father of two, was delivering pizza to an apartment building on Joseph Young Street on Oct. 23, 2010, when he was killed by a single gunshot.

Twenty-two days have been set aside for Riley's trial.