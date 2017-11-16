One of two men accused of killing Daniel Pellerin may finally be edging closer to trial.

Trevor Kyle Hannan, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of Pellerin. He was supposed to tried last summer, but parted ways with his lawyer on the eve of his trial, forcing a delay.

Daniel Pellerin, 26, died in August 2014 after being stabbed in Dartmouth. (Facebook)

Pellerin, 28, was found stabbed and seriously injured after an assault in a north-end Dartmouth parking lot on Aug. 29, 2014. He later died in hospital.

Hannan appeared in a Halifax courtroom via videolink Thursday morning from the provincial jail in Pictou County, where he's being held. He has not applied for bail since his arrest.

Hannan's new lawyer, Moncton-based Robert Rideout, appeared by phone, telling Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Glen McDougall that he has now received all the evidence from Hannan's previous lawyer. But he said needs time to meet with his client and the Crown before he can agree to new trial dates.

Crown prosecutor Peter Craig told court he likely won't be available for a trial — which is likely to run four weeks — until June 2018.

Members of Pellerin's family who were in court for Thursday's brief hearing were upset at the latest delay.

During another court appearance last month, a judge told lawyers that the earliest the Nova Scotia Supreme Court could find 20 days for a trial would be some time in 2019.

An 18-year-old man has previously been convicted of second-degree murder in Pellerin's death, but his identity is protected as he was a youth at the time of the killing.

The teen was given a sentence of intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision, which included four years in custody at the Waterville youth detention facility.

After the teen participated in a riot at the youth jail, he spent a year in the same adult jail where Hannan is now being held. The teen was only returned to Waterville after former youth court Judge Anne Derrick intervened in the case.

The teen has yet to be sentenced for his part in the riot and has subsequently been charged with other offences while in custody.