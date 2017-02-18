Damien Webb makes tiny things. That's how the artist describes his creative efforts; miniature dioramas constructed from bits of paper, wood, plastic, styrofoam and metal.

"Anything you'd throw away goes into my work," he said.

This is evident in his wee replica of the house from the Pixar animated film Up, complete with a mass of Styrofoam balloons that seem to float out of the chimney.

"[The Styrofoam balls] were leftover wedding decorations that were going to be thrown out," he said. "I couldn't let them go to waste."

His 19 miniatures, entitled Ticky Tacky, go on display beginning today at Argyle Fine Art in Halifax. They include scenes like lighthouses on rocky outcrops inside mason jars, bars complete with bottles and miniscule liquor licences that fit perfectly in small cardboard boxes, and an entire diner in a coffee cup.

For Webb, this delicate work is an opportunity to enter another world to "mess around with scale and texture that wouldn't exist in real life."

Damien Webb said on some of his dioramas, he's put at least 80 hours into making them, and that's not including the time he's spent thinking up the designs. (Submitted by Damien Webb)

The theme of escape is evident in Webb's real life, too. He and his wife left Alberta five years ago to come to Nova Scotia, though they knew no one here. They live in a home on the South Shore, between Liverpool and Bridgewater.

"As far into the woods as you could possibly get — I love it," he said.

That's where he spends a lot of time working away at these tiny things. He said he's put 80 to 90 hours of work into some pieces.

"And that's not even considering all the time I've spent thinking about how they are going to be made or what they'll be made of," said Webb.

He has a theory as to why so many people are pleased by miniatures.

Damien Webb makes the dioramas as a hobby. (Submitted by Damien Webb)

"It's us being able to look over a world, be dominant over something," said Webb. "As kids we start with Lego usually, we're creating this world we control. There's something empowering about that. As adults now, we know what the world is. Being able to come across something we know in such a small and detailed form, it's somehow fascinating for us.

"I feel pure joy whenever I see something tiny. I wouldn't be doing anything else with my spare time."

Webb's exhibition launches Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The show runs to March 11.