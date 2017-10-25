Dalhousie University is withdrawing disciplinary action against a student over a post she made to Facebook in the summer about Canada 150 celebrations.

The complaint was against student union vice-president Masuma Khan who posted "white fragility can kiss my ass. Your white tears aren't sacred, this land is."

Khan had been facing possible disciplinary action from the Halifax school over the post that expressed her frustrations with Canada 150 celebrations.

The university's vice-provost of student affairs, Arig al Shaibah, said in a statement released Wednesday the incident "demonstrated the need for an open, thorough discussion on campus about the appropriate policies and processes to support freedom of expression."

Over the summer, the student union voted not to participate in Canada 150 celebrations. When the motion passed, Khan faced backlash. That's when she posted her comments on Facebook.

The university received a complaint about Khan's comment and proceeded with a formal discipline process after Khan declined a proposed informal resolution — undergoing counselling and writing a reflective essay.