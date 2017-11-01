Dalhousie University's campus in Truro, N.S. is under a boil water order after a test conducted late Wednesday afternoon came back with trace amounts of coliform bacteria, according to a university spokesperson.

Potable water is being provided in all campus buildings, including residences with approximately 350 students, the dining hall and the library.

"This has not happened in the past five years but has previously," Stephanie Rogers, a spokesperson for Dal, wrote in an email to CBC News Wednesday night. "Therefore we have procedures in place that we have now implemented."

Second test pending

Rogers said a second test will be conducted on Thursday morning.

If the test detects the bacteria again, she said the campus has a treatment plan "to help us resume normal activities as soon as possible."

Because coliform bateria can make people sick, the university has posted signs around campus advising students to boil water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing food and brushing teeth.