Dalhousie law professors are among those voicing support for Masuma Khan, the Dalhousie student who is facing disciplinary action over a Facebook post that expressed her frustration with Canada 150 celebrations.

On Monday, a group of 25 professors from the Schulich School of Law signed a letter imploring that the university's senate "not see its role as to police and censor the tone of our community's political speech."

In the summer, Khan, a vice-president of the Dalhousie Student Union, brought forward a motion for the DSU not to participate in Canada 150 celebrations. The motion passed and there was considerable backlash, which Khan responded to in a since-deleted Facebook post. With hashtags, she wrote "white fragility can kiss my ass. Your white tears aren't sacred, this land is."

Calls not to censor, police

The university investigated after at least one complaint and proceeded with a formal discipline process after Khan declined a proposed informal resolution — undergoing counselling and writing a reflective essay.

In a statement issued Friday, Dalhousie's vice-provost of student affairs, Arig al Shaibah, said she couldn't speak to specific cases but the school's code of conduct dictates that if complaints aren't resolved through informal ways, the matters are referred to a hearing at the senate discipline committee.

The school's code says nothing in it "shall be construed to ... inhibit freedom of speech."

Protection of political speech

The letter from the majority of Dalhousie's full-time law faculty says it is crucial for the university to provide a community where "political speech can flourish" in order to be inclusive, respectful and tolerant.

"Expression which challenges majoritarian views, traditions, and practices that have caused harms to marginalized and oppressed minorities lies at the very core of Canada's constitutional commitment to the protection of political speech," the letter says.

"It is difficult to imagine a context in which it is more critical to ensure that unpopular ideas, political perspectives, and contestation of dominant social, cultural and legal practices and norms are encouraged."

'Unacceptable precedent'

In a separate letter, the Society of Graduate Students at Western University said the "attack on academic and personal freedom at a Canadian university sets an unacceptable precedent."

The society's executive sent a letter to students and Dalhousie president Richard Florizone saying Dalhousie's actions were "an overreaction" and it was "shocking" that the university was taking such a different approach than it did to the dentistry scandal in 2014.

Dalhousie's "decision to discipline Khan for expressing a legitimate political opinion is out of step with the values of academic freedom and political expression," it said.

The letter from the Western students recommended the university's administrators undergo diversity training focusing on the challenges racialized students face when they express their political opinions.

Civil liberties group weighs in

The Ontario Civil Liberties Association has also written a letter to Florizone, asking Dalhousie to "restrict the use of its powers to discipline students solely to educational matters that are of a genuine on-campus nature."

The letter said the university needs to get rid of policies that allow discipline to suppress freedom of expression and it should should stay out of public speech happening off campus including on social media.

"Dalhousie University must refrain from using the blunt tool of student discipline for indoctrinating students in what to think and feel, and instead must allow open and public debate on controversial matters," the group's letter said.

Discussion at senate meeting

The actions taken against Khan came up at a Dalhousie senate meeting Monday afternoon. Khan told the group the university put her in a position where she felt oppressed.

"This whole process showed me the university prioritizes rapists over marginalized students," she told the group, referencing the dentistry scandal.

Khan now speaking. Says it’s inappropriate to discuss this. “The university has put me in a situation” where she’s feeling oppressed. — @MichaelTGorman

One senator says any vosable minority would have a story to tell about discrimination. Can be difficult for white people to understand. — @MichaelTGorman