Dalhousie's medical school is now screening prospective students for certain character traits and has reviewed its admissions process for first time in 10 years, moves that come amid high-profile cases of would-be doctors at the Halifax university in trouble with the law.

Last week, William Sandeson was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson. Sandeson was just days away from beginning classes at Dal's medical school when he shot and killed Samson in August 2015.

In an unrelated case that same month, Dal medical student Stephen Tynes was charged with threatening to kill an associate dean and her daughter, along with others.

The university banned Tynes from all campuses after he was charged. He was ultimately convicted of weapons charges, but the threats charges were withdrawn in exchange for him entering a six-month peace bond.

This photo of William Sandeson was taken by police following his arrest on Aug. 19, 2015. (Court exhibit)

CBC News asked the university whether any changes to admissions procedures have been made as a result of the two cases. Although a university spokesperson did not draw a direct link to the cases, she noted a new assessment.

For the 2017-2018 school year, the university added CASPer to its screening of potential medical-school students. CASPer is an acronym for Computerized Assessment for Sampling Personal Characteristics.

CASPer is an online video-based tool. It looks at non-academic aspects of a candidate, such as empathy, integrity, communications and collaboration.

"Med students are expected to adhere to a code of conduct, and their fitness for the study and practice of medicine is continuously evaluated," said an email from university spokesperson Janet Bryson.

According to the university's website, all applicants must meet a certain standard on the test to be considered for an interview. Other universities that use the CASPer system include McMaster and University of Ottawa.

Stephen Gregory Tynes was charged with threatening to kill an associate dean and her daughter, along with others. He eventually plead guilty to weapons-related offences. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Bryson said the academic history, extracurricular activities and references of medical-school candidates were already being screened. Prospective students also underwent criminal background checks. (Neither Sandeson nor Tynes had criminal convictions prior to being admitted to Dalhousie).

The school has a committee, which includes faculty and students, of approximately 20 people to review all admissions, and would-be doctors are also subject to a process the university calls multiple mini-interview, or MMI, which was instituted in 2009.

"These are in-depth interviews where candidates interact with and are observed by evaluators in 10 separate stations," Bryson said.

"The interviews are designed to assess candidates' personal qualities, like critical thinking, awareness of societal health issues, communication skills, and ethics."

Admissions process reviewed

Last year, the dean of the medical school ordered an independent external review of the admissions process. The last such review was done a decade ago.

The review was led by Dr. Gus Grant, registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons, the body which regulates and licenses doctors in the province.

Grant's review is now being circulated among faculty at the school and will be released publicly once the school has responded.

In his role as registrar, Grant has the ultimate decision over whether someone is allowed to practice medicine in Nova Scotia.

He said there is nothing in the regulations that would preclude someone with a murder conviction from applying for a medical licence. But Grant said part of his job is to protect the reputation of the profession in the eyes of the public.

"Refusing to licence a murderer could be based entirely on the public trust in the profession," Grant said.