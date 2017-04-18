Jury selection has begun in Halifax in the trial of a Dalhousie University student charged with murdering another student.

William Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson.

Sandeson has been in custody since he was charged four days after Samson's death in August 2015.

Samson's body has not been found. Police have not released details about how they believe he was killed.

At the time of his death Samson, of Amherst, N.S., was a physics student at Dalhousie University. Sandeson had just been accepted as a medical student at the university when he was charged.

Hundreds of potential jurors attended Nova Scotia Supreme Court this morning.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.