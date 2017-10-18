Residents living near Dalhousie University say student misconduct has been an issue for years, but in the wake of the recent street party — tempers are wearing thin.

Roughly 100 people turned out to voice their concerns at a community meeting Tuesday night. The crowd heard from a panel of university officials, members of the Halifax Regional Police and area councilor Waye Mason before a question period was held.

An estimated 1,500 people spilled into a south-end Halifax neighbourhood last Saturday as part of Dalhousie University homecoming weekend. (Ross Andersen/Canadian Press)

Police told the meeting they made 23 arrests and issued over two dozen tickets.

People who live in the south-end neighbourhood said the mayhem on Saturday is a symptom of a bigger problem: Off campus misconduct is getting worse.

"I think we're missing the point if we just focus on Saturday," local resident Kristin Sinclair explained. "Saturday was wild, but it's bad. It's been particularly bad this year. Something has to change because it hasn't always been this way "

Sinclair lives on Jubilee Road, just a stone's throw from where the party took place. She said that while she'd never seen a party that large, students have been disrupting the residents for years.

"People in our neighbourhood are getting fed up. We're going to start moving out of the neighbourhood and it's going to become a student enclave that's out of control."

Dalhousie University neighbour Dan Hughes said he thought crowd might move to another location but the melee just kept escalating. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Dan Hughes lives just a few doors away from what seemed to be the focal point of student and police activity on Jennings Street.

His family has lived in the neighbourhood for over 30 years, and says that for the most part, he's had good relationships with students but acknowledges there have always been problems.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights, there's a lot of noise, music blasting, drinking, but the simple solution is you just call the police. They show up, and about 15 minutes later, a bunch of taxis show up, and they go downtown. You can set your clock by it."

Hughes said he was confused by the students' decision to hang out in the street.

"I thought it was a pep rally and [they would] march off to a football game. Then someone said to me, 'there's no football game. My question for the students is this: where were you going to go? ... It was like a party without a venue."

Saint Mary's Unversity student Mike Sampson, who lives with 11 Dal students on Jennings Street, says there wasn't a scheduled event for the party crowd to move onto. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Mike Sampson, a Saint Mary's University student living with 11 Dalhousie students just down the street from Hughes, says there wasn't an organized event to move onto.

"From what I could tell ... they were looking for that sense of community. To all hang out, have a few drinks with friends and have that party. Dalhousie wasn't providing them with that so ... someone just said 'lets take over Jennings Street."

Dalhousie University president Richard Florizone says accountability starts with the students. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

The crowd at Tuesday's meeting was given feedback forms to be reviewed by Dalhousie management.

University president Richard Florizone says officials are still gathering information about the incident and are working with police to develop a plan to curb misconduct of off-campus students.