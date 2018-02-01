Dalhousie University and the Dalhousie Faculty Association have reached a tentative collective agreement with the help of a conciliator.

The university announced Thursday the two sides were able to reach an agreement on several items, including addressing pay equity gaps, with the association, which represents nearly 1,000 full-time faculty, instructors, librarians and counselors.

Darren Abramson, the president of the faculty association executive committee, said it is recommending members vote in favour of the deal. He declined to give any details of the agreement.

Brian Leadbetter, speaking for the university, said Dalhousie is "very pleased" a tentative collective agreement could be reached.

The details of the tentative deal will be available once it's ratified by the DFA and Dalhousie's board of governors. It's not clear when that could happen, but Abramson said the logistics around the DFA ratification vote should be figured out in the next few days.

"The DFA remains vigilant in ensuring that the administration of Dalhousie University appropriately focuses resources on the core mission of the university, which we believe to be teaching and research," said Abramson.