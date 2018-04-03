Dalhousie benefits from 'brain gain' with $7M research position

Dalhousie University in Halifax has attracted a world-renowned vaccinologist thanks to a $7-million grant through the Canada 150 Research Chairs Program.

In what's been dubbed the "brain gain," the $117-million Canada 150 Research Chairs Program was introduced last year with the aim of luring to Canada up 35 scientists currently working abroad.

Dr. Katherine O'Brien, a professor of international health and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is one of 24 recipients announced by the federal government last week. She also one of just seven who will receive $7 million over a seven-year term.

In her new role, O'Brien will conduct research, test innovations in the vaccine field and help to generate evidence to inform vaccine policy both here in Canada an abroad, according to a news release last week.

O'Brien said she expects to make the move from Baltimore later this year or early next year. (Submitted by Katherine O'Brien)

O'Brien, who has spent 30 years working on vaccines and in the field of global health, grew up in Ottawa and has a summer home on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

She said now is an exciting time to be working in her field.

"The past probably 10 years or 20 years has been a Renaissance era in vaccinology. We've had several new life-saving vaccines come to market," she said.

Recently, researchers have developed vaccines against one of the most common type of pneumonia in children and the most common cause of diarrhea in infants, rotavirus.

She said there are even more exciting vaccines on the horizon, including one for the dreaded respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that has been in development for more than three decades.

O'Brien said she was first drawn to the field while working in Haiti and other developing countries where she saw a lack of access to care that would prevent disease. She said she wanted to work on preventing illness rather than treating disease after the fact.

"Vaccines are probably one of the most powerful health tools that we have. They just have the opportunity to allow children, especially, but of course adults as well to both survive and thrive," she said.

"Their reach is incredible and the impact that they have on sustaining health is something greater than probably any other tool that we have."

O'Brien said now is a very exciting time to be working in her field. (Bert Savard/CBC)

With so much misinformation circulating around about vaccines, O'Brien said it's important for the public to understand that vaccines are "incredibly safe."

"Vaccines are tested rigorously, they undergo just a huge amount of testing, evaluation, redesign to assure that we have the safest possible vaccines that have the greatest impact possible," she said.

"And vaccines are life-saving. I think every parent wants to do the best for their child, wants to do the best for themselves and I think it's important that people realize the benefit of vaccines."

O'Brien said she's expecting to make the move from Baltimore later this year or early next year.