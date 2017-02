A cyclist was hit by a car while riding through the storm on Highway 103 near Timberlea, N.S., Thursday night.

"The [driver] was driving down the road and this guy was in the middle of the highway on his bike," said Cpl. Roger Robbins, spokesperson for the RCMP.

Robbins said the man was taken to hospital, but seemed to suffer nothing worse than a bump on his head. The driver of the sedan was not hurt.

It's not clear why the cyclist was on the highway when the accident happened just after 9 p.m.

Robbins said police don't recommend cycling on the highway during a storm.