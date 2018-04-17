Cyclist who criticized police for issuing tickets makes public apology

A Halifax cyclist who was issued more than $700 in fines by the Halifax Regional Police last week has apologized for his response to the incident and now says he will not contest the tickets.

Police officers pulled Marc Almon over on Gottingen Street on April 12 and issued him tickets for:

Failing to obey a police officer.

Riding a bicycle without a helmet.

Failing to ride a bicycle on the right side of a roadway.

Riding a bicycle on a sidewalk.

Almon initially said the incident made him feel like a criminal for riding a bike. He was pulled over by two police cruisers and officers frisked him for weapons, he said. He initially criticized the police for "intimidating" cyclists and said he planned to fight the tickets.

But on Tuesday evening, Almon tweeted a public apology.

"After reflecting on events last week, I'm making a public apology. I've realized my actions aren't consistent with my beliefs on how change happens. I was wrong. I've learned from my mistake. I won't contest the tickets & I thank @HfxRegPolice for their professionalism," he wrote.

Almon declined to speak on the matter on Tuesday evening.

He told the CBC News last week he believes the province's helmet law is wrong and can discourage cycling.