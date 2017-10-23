The man Nova Scotia relied on to draft Canada's first-ever cyberbullying law, one that was struck down two years ago for being unconstitutional, has warned governing Liberals the legislation drafted to replace it is too weak.

Wayne MacKay told the legislature's law amendments committee Monday that Bill 27, the Intimate Images and Cyber-protection Act, doesn't go far enough to properly protect victims.

"You've been too cautious in not giving enough powers to respond adequately to the problems for fear of violating constitutional rights," the Dalhousie University law professor testified before the nine-member committee.

He used the story of Goldilocks and the three bears as a metaphor, calling the first law "too hot for charter purposes," the new version "too cold," and said there needs to be something right down the middle.

Dalhousie University law professor Wayne MacKay testified Monday at law amendments committee. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

The criticism echoes comments made by the lawyer who successfully challenged the original law in Nova Scotia Supreme Court over concerns it too greatly infringed on the rights of those accused of cyberbullying.

"I'm afraid the pendulum has swung a little bit too far," David Fraser, a lawyer with McInnes Cooper in Halifax, said in a CBC interview Friday.

The proposed law, which was introduced earlier this month, more narrowly defines cyberbullying. It also takes away the ability of Cyberscan, the unit that enforced the previous law, to seek court orders compelling perpetrators to stop. Under the new law, it would be up to individual victims to seek recourse through the courts.

MacKay, who is the former chair of the Nova Scotia Task Force on Bullying and Cyberbullying, offered a number of suggestions during his 15-minute presentation, including beefing up the role of Cyberscan.

"They should have some investigative role and potentially some initiation role," he said. "It does put a big burden on victims in these cases to be the ones to initiate and pursue the whole thing, so I think that those powers should be reinstated."

Privacy lawyer David Fraser. (CBC)

According to MacKay, the proposed law "neuters" Cyberscan, which would instead turn almost all its attention to public education. He also worries that forcing victims to take civil action against an abuser might prove too costly for victims and their families.

"Just the cost, never mind lawyers' fees, it's about $300 or $400 just in filing fees to initiate an action," he said.

Fraser raised similar concerns in a letter to the committee: "I expect it would cost at least $10,000 for me to represent an applicant in this process. That is daunting."

Justice Minister Mark Furey. (CBC)

Speaking to reporters following his presentation, which was the only public presentation to date, MacKay said he was disappointed with the government's decision to move ahead with Bill 27 unchanged.

"Well I'm a bit disappointed about that, in the sense that I think there were and are some relatively friendly and simple amendments that could further promote the stated purposes of the act, which is helping victims to have access to remedies, and I'm not entirely sure why that opportunity wasn't embraced here."

Opposition members tried twice Monday to amend or slow down the process, but Liberal committee members voted down amendments proposed by the PC caucus and a motion to send the bill back to the Justice Department to be reworked by the NDP.

Justice Minister Mark Furey, who is chair of law amendments, was not present. A department spokesperson said he would be unavailable to answer questions until the end of the afternoon.