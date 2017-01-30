A former psychiatrist accused of producing child pornography involving a teenage patient has had the criminal charges against him stayed.

Curtis Arlo Steele appeared Monday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for what was supposed to be the start of a four-day trial but the woman at the centre of the allegations did not wish to testify.

The woman was visibly shaken when she saw the accused walk into the waiting area outside the courtroom.

She was 14 years old when she started seeing Steele as a patient in December 2003 and continued seeking treatment until the following December.

Steele took nude photos: report

A 2014 report by the investigation committee of the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons said Steele took nude photographs of the girl while she was his patient.

Speaking Monday outside court, Crown prosecutor Perry Borden said the key issue in the criminal case was the intent behind the photos.

"I don't think the taking pictures was ever going to be in dispute," said Borden.

"It was whether or not it met the definition of child pornography. I.e., was the dominant characteristics of the images for a sexual purpose?"

Steele was disciplined by the college in 2014 and agreed to have his licence to practise medicine permanently revoked.

The woman also launched a civil lawsuit against Steele, which has since been settled. Terms of that settlement have not been released.

Woman's testimony essential

Borden said the Crown needed the woman to testify to establish its case because it doesn't have the photos.

"My understanding is, if they're in existence, we don't know where they're at," Borden said.

"She doesn't have them, my understanding the accused doesn't have them, so what happened to them it's anybody's guess."

Rather than face a criminal trial, Steele agreed to enter into a peace bond. He is to stay away from the complainant for a year.

"Given where she's at right now, it's what she wanted, so I respected her wishes," Borden said.