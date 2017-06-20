The former executive director of the now-defunct Cumberland Regional Development Authority (CRDA) won't be going to jail for submitting nearly $100,000 in fraudulent project-expense claims.

On Monday in Amherst provincial court, Rhonda Kelly was handed a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution of $97,400.

An agreed statement of facts noted that there's no evidence to suggest that Kelly personally profited from the fraudulent claims.

Kelly was charged in 2016 with one count of fraud and nine counts of forgery, but the fraud charge and eight counts of forgery were dropped in exchange for her April guilty plea on one count of forgery.

Crown attorney Roland Levesque said the prosecution agreed to drop the charges because of the overlap between them.

"The thought process was that the forged document count encompassed all of the actions involving the eight projects in question," he said in an interview.

8 projects

Kelly defrauded the Department of Economic and Rural Development and Tourism by filing forged claim forms on these projects:

Age of Sail project

Cumberland Energy Office

Fundy Shore Business Development Strategy

Main Street Beautification Phase II project

Pugwash Marina project

Regional Energy Strategy

YMCA Fundraising Strategy

Youth Retention Project

The agreed statement of facts said that near the end of fiscal years 2008 to 2011, CRDA submitted false invoices to the department to secure project funding.

CRDA, which has since been dismantled along with its regional counterparts elsewhere in the province, used to receive about $700,000 a year of public funding, plus hundreds of thousands of additional dollars for specific projects.

Whistleblowers sparked investigations

After complaints were filed by two former employees of CRDA, the provincial ombudsman's office conducted an investigation and released a report in August 2012. The report listed concerns over the authority's financial practices, which included:

Submitting false documentation to obtain project funding.

Questionable expenditures.

Deficiencies in financial reporting and governance.

In July 2014, a PricewaterhouseCoopers examination of the authority's records found $790,000 worth of false and questionable invoices.

Sentence details

The first eight months of Kelly's conditional sentence will consist of house arrest, but she'll be allowed out of her residence for up to 90 minutes each day to tend to personal and business matters, given that she's self-employed.

For the final four months of her house arrest, her conditions will be loosened and she'll be under a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

A pre-sentence report recommended Kelly's sentence be served in the community.

Levesque is satisfied with the sentence, noting that the pre-sentence report didn't recommend incarceration, and that by pleading guilty, Kelly is taking responsibility for her crimes.