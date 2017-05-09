The town of Amherst will be holding its first-ever Pride parade next month.

"This has been a long time coming," said Dawn Ripley, chair of the Cumberland Pride parade committee.

"We've gotten the courage and the green light from the town to work together and host this event."

"We want to show pride in our people and celebrate diversity." - Amherst Mayor David Kogon

The organizing committee is urging businesses to get on board to help support the June 3 event.

"We have a letter that will be going out in the next few days that will be promoting businesses to dress up their storefronts and get ready for the big Pride celebrations," said Ripley.

"It's just to show that Amherst is a welcoming, diverse community."

Gerard Veldhoven, 76, calls himself an LGBTQ activist for equality. He now lives in New Glasgow, N.S., but called Amherst home for 43 years.

Once the parade through downtown is over, vendors and entertainment will be organized in Victoria Park. (Town of Amherst)

"To have the parade in a small area in a rural town is quite phenomenal," said Veldhoven, who identifies as bisexual.

"I think it's very important to further raise awareness and how diverse our population really is."

Participants in the parade will gather in Victoria Square. Following the parade through downtown streets, vendors and entertainment will be organized in the park.

"Our new slogan in town is 'See Why We Love It' and 'we' is all-encompassing," said Amherst Mayor David Kogon.

"We want to show pride in our people and celebrate diversity."