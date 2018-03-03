Actor-turned-New Democrat MLA Susan LeBlanc says it's time to guarantee arts funding, and she is proposing a law to ensure the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage receives at least one per cent of any provincial budget.

Had that measure been in place this budget year, the department would have been able to spend $105 million rather than the $84 million it received. As a share of the budget, the department currently gets 0.8 per cent.

Under the private member's bill, which was introduced Friday in the Nova Scotia Legislature, as the size of the overall budget grows, so too would the departmental budget.

Leblanc said having the percentage enshrined in law would ensure a "systemically underfunded budget" would get a boost and it would also offer some protection.

"It guarantees that a government can't slash the budget for arts and culture," she said. "We've seen that happen in the past."

Dartmouth North MLA Susan LeBlanc is behind the NDP bill. (CBC)

Kayla Borden, who works for Music Nova Scotia and is an events co-ordinator involved in four other arts groups, supports Leblanc's idea.

"It would really be good to see the support of the government to put more toward the creative industry," she said. "Because there's so much talent here, especially the youth that are coming up in the next generation."

Despite a lot of talk about the importance of culture, Borden doesn't believe politicians fund it properly.

"Especially when it comes to funding for black and Indigenous artists," said Borden. "There's really not that much funding. I don't see it there for us."

Michael Erwin, the production manager for Neptune Theatre, also supports the proposed law. He said it would mean arts funding would increase as the economy grows.

"In the past several years at least, certain arts-funding accounts like operating funding have been frozen and as inflation takes effect that means that organizations have been getting a de facto cut."

The NDP wants to make sure governments of the future can't play Scrooge with the culture budget. (CBC)

Erwin said a vibrant arts community is one of the things that makes the province attractive to others and could help solve other problems faced by Nova Scotia.

"Retention of doctors is a difficult thing and if Nova Scotia is a wonderful place to live, has a strong, robust arts and culture scene, that kind of thing actually helps attract and retain professionals of that calibre."

But Premier Stephen McNeil isn't sold on attaching a percentage to individual budgets.

"Every government has to have the ability to respond to the needs of what they believe are the priorities of their communities," he told reporters when asked about LeBlanc's bill.

"If we could we'd put 10 per cent in. The reality of it is we have choices to make."

An opposition bill needs the support of the government in order to proceed. It appears unlikely the proposed law will move beyond first reading.