Injured Glace Bay man returning to Nova Scotia from Cuba after 'nightmare' vacation

The Glace Bay, N.S., man whose Cuban vacation turned into a "nightmare" when he fell and fractured his skull is on his way back to the province.

Brad Maxner, 38, a constable with the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, slipped and fell in his hotel room bathroom April 5.

It was the first day of the family's trip to Cuba for a wedding.

Maxner required emergency surgery at a hospital in Havana.

Expected to arrive this evening

Doctors removed a part of his skull to allow the brain to expand and heal. During the surgery, doctors discovered a bleed on his brain, which they also repaired.

Initially, the family wasn't sure how long he would have to stay in Cuba.

But his cousin, Andrea Martin, says he will be airlifted to hospital in Halifax, and is expected to arrive this evening.

She said he's making good progress.

"He's eating and drinking, and talking. He knows his family is there," said Martin. "It's a little confusing for him at times because the brain is quite swollen but he's doing remarkable."

Maxner is seen with his wife Lindsey and their daughters. (Submitted by Andrea Martin)

Maxner's wife, Lindsey, an operating room nurse, has been with him in Cuba. Maxner's father and brother flew to Havana the day after the accident, while the Maxner's two daughters, ages 12 and 9, returned to Canada soon after their dad fell.

'It's a miracle'

Martin said while the Maxners are anxious to return home, the Cubans have been warm and gracious.

"The Canadian consulate down there has been in touch with them every day," said Martin. "The medical staff have been unbelievable. Right down to taxi drivers, that kind of thing, they've been amazing to the family."

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $16,000 for the family.

Martin said the money will help pay for medical and travel expenses.

She said doctors haven't been specific about how long he will take to recover.

"They're not really sure what to expect at this point," said Martin. "But they're extremely pleased with the progress he's made and every day they keep saying 'It's a miracle'".