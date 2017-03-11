Police in Kentville, N.S., say they've shut down a suspected meth lab that was running underneath the town's North End Market.

On Friday at 8:30 p.m., the Kentville Police Service responded to the Mee Road site after receiving a complaint from store owner Bert Kroezen that there was an odour in the basement.

"Over the past few days we've had some smells coming up into the store," Kroezen told CBC News, explaining that there were residences above the store and a boarding room beneath it. "Customers were complaining about the smell and so I called the police to find out what our options were. We kind of suspected one particular tenant of maybe doing something illegal drug-wise."

Once inside, police located a site that appeared to be related to the production of crystal meth, a highly addictive drug.

'It's unusual'

Police immediately evacuated the building due to the toxic nature of the chemicals involved.

"It's unusual," Kroezen said. "We wouldn't have expected that this could be a problem."

They also contacted the Kings County integrated street crime unit and the RCMP's clandestine laboratory enforcement team. The local hazardous materials unit and several local fire departments also helped at the scene. The building was off limits as of midday Saturday.

Police said a 22-year-old Kentville man was arrested and charged with unlawfully producing methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in the Kentville courthouse on Monday.​