An 81-year-old woman who killed and poisoned her intimate partners has had charges that she breached conditions of her release withdrawn.

Halifax Regional Police had accused Melissa Ann Shepard, also known as the Internet Black Widow, of using a computer at the Halifax Central Library in April, in violation of a condition that she not use the internet following her release from prison.

This week, a Crown prosecutor went into Halifax provincial court and withdrew three charges related to the incident, saying there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.

High risk to reoffend

Shepard was released from prison in March after serving her full sentence of just under three years for drugging her last husband.

She has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend, so several conditions were imposed on her at the time of her release. Those conditions include that she stay off the internet, as she has in the past found her victims through online dating sites.

Shepard had been assessed as a high risk to reoffend. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

In November, Shepard signed a two-year peace bond, the longest the Crown could get under the law. The peace bond includes a long list of conditions Shepard must abide by in order to stay out of jail.

They include reporting regularly to police and telling them of any relationships she is in. She must also remain off the internet.

Her victims

Shepard has a lengthy criminal history.

In 1991, she was convicted of manslaughter after she drugged and drove over her husband, Gordon Stewart.

Shortly after she was released from prison, she travelled to Florida where she met Robert Friedrich. She married him in 2000 and he was dead by 2002. His family said his health started faltering after he met Shepard and they also allege his money started to disappear.

In 2005, another relationship that started online netted Shepard a five-year prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to seven charges, including three counts of grand theft from a person 65 years or older.

Shepard's last prison stint stemmed from her drugging her husband Fred Weeks. They'd only been married a couple of days in 2012 when she slipped tranquilizers into his coffee while the newlyweds were staying at a bed and breakfast in Cape Breton.