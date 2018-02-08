The Crown has started the process to try to have notorious Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr. declared a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely. ​The main holdup now is that Melvin still can't find a lawyer to represent him.

Last October, a jury convicted Melvin of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder for an unsuccessful plot in 2008 to kill another well-known local crime figure, Terry Marriott Jr.

Marriott survived that plot, but he was shot to death a couple of months later at a home in Harrietsfield. Melvin was charged and acquitted of first-degree murder in that case.

Midway through his trial on the attempted murder charge, Melvin fired his lawyer, Pat MacEwen. The search for a replacement is proving long and difficult.

On Thursday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Brad Sarson with Nova Scotia Legal Aid told Justice Peter Rosinski that Melvin has been approved for funding to hire a lawyer. But no one has yet agreed to take the case.

Crown prosecutor Christine Driscoll said once Melvin has a lawyer, that person will be informed of the Crown's decision to have Melvin undergo a dangerous-offender assessment.

The assessment is the first step in trying to have him declared a dangerous offender. Because he faces the possibility of being locked up indefinitely, the sentencing hearing is longer and more complicated than regular sentencing.

While the search for a lawyer continues, Melvin is being sent back to the federal maximum security prison in Renous, N.B.

In court Thursday, Melvin complained he is not receiving any mental-health counselling, despite requesting it. Rosinski told Melvin he could not order treatment until such time as Melvin is actually sentenced.