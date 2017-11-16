All three men accused of killing Tylor McInnis in August 2016 will go to trial after all on a charge of first-degree murder.

Following a preliminary inquiry last month, provincial court Judge Elizabeth Buckle ruled only Shawntez Neco Downey should face a murder charge and she downgraded the charge to second-degree murder.

However, the Crown is using a tool at its disposal known as a preferred indictment, which allows it to impose a charge even after a preliminary inquiry judge rules an accused should be tried on a lesser charge or not at all.

As a result, Shawntez Neco Downey, his brother Daniel Romeo Downey and Nicco Alexander Smith are again facing first-degree murder charges.

Body found in stolen car

McInnis's body was found in the trunk of a stolen car that was abandoned in a cemetery in North Preston, N.S., in August 2016. His death was among a spate of killings of young black men in the Halifax area that summer.

Last month, Buckle ruled that Daniel Romeo Downey and Smith should face charges of being accessories after the fact to McInnis's murder, rather than murder.

Other charges

The Downey brothers also face unlawful confinement and kidnapping charges for allegedly holding on to McInnis's friend, Liam Thompson, on the night McInnis was killed.

The case now heads to Nova Scotia Supreme Court later this month to begin the process of scheduling a judge and jury trial.