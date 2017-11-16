The Crown has reinstated a charge of first-degree murder against one of three men accused of killing Tylor McInnis in August 2016, meaning he will go to trial after all.

Following a preliminary inquiry last month, provincial court Judge Elizabeth Buckle ruled that only Shawntez Neco Downey should face a second-degree murder charge.

Downey and his younger brother, Daniel Romeo Downey, along with Nicco Alexander Smith, had initially all been charged with first-degree murder in McInnis's death.

The Crown is using a tool at its disposal known as a preferred indictment, which allows it to impose a charge even after a preliminary inquiry judge rules an accused should be tried on a lesser charge or not at all.

Daniel Downey and Nicco Smith are now facing charges of enabling Shawntez Downey to escape. Shawntez Downey and Nicco Smith are accused of robbing McInnis.

Body found in stolen car

McInnis's body was found in the trunk of a stolen car that was abandoned in a cemetery in North Preston, N.S., in August 2016. His death was among a spate of killings of young black men in the Halifax area that summer.

Last month, Buckle ruled that Daniel Romeo Downey and Smith should face charges of being accessories after the fact, rather than murder.

The Downey brothers also face unlawful confinement and kidnapping charges for allegedly holding onto McInnis's friend, Liam Thompson, on the night McInnis was killed.

The case will head to Nova Scotia Supreme Court later this month to begin the process of scheduling a judge and jury trial.