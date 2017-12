A female pedestrian was struck and hurt in a crosswalk in downtown Glace Bay, N.S., Friday morning.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, a police spokesperson said.

There are no details on her condition.

The incident happened on Commercial Street near York Street around 8:30 a.m.

The road is closed in that area while traffic safety and forensic identification officers investigate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the road is reopened.