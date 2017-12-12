Halifax regional council approved a compromise on crosswalk flags Tuesday that will allow them to continue to be installed at basic marked crossings.

No new flags, however, will be allowed at intersections with traffic signals or crosswalks with pedestrians lights.

"I guess something is better than nothing," said Norm Collins, the president of the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia, who had mixed feelings about the decision. "It's certainly not what our group was looking for and hoping for."

The orange flags installed at dozens of crosswalks across the municipality were a community initiative, but not new ones have been allowed since May pending a review by traffic officials.

A report that went to council Tuesday recommended continuing that suspension. About a quarter of council agreed with staff.

Coun. Richard Zurawski said there's no evidence the flags reduce collisions and instead could increase the danger to pedestrians.

"Studies show they give a false sense of security and flags are confusing to drivers," he said.

But several councillors believe the flags help prevent accidents.

"A florescent flag makes you more visible, that's common sense," said Coun. Matt Whitman.

"Anything we can do to make the pedestrian think about it, and the driver think about it is good," said Coun. Steve Craig.