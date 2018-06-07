'Critical shortage' of volunteer firefighters along Eastern Shore

The Halifax region has put out a call for anyone interested in being a volunteer firefighter at one of 29 rural stations across the municipality.

Fire officials say there is a critical shortage, particularly along the Eastern Shore, where some stations are staffed with just four or five members.

"Sixteen is the ideal number for us," said Phil McNulty, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. "That's really the safe level for us to work at. That's what we're striving for."

Phil McNulty is a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency. (CBC)

Anyone over 18 can be a volunteer, but no matter what your age, you have to pass some physical tests.

"We have to ensure their safety, the safety of their co-workers and the public," said McNulty. "So the rules are more stringent."

Eleven of the rural fire stations have career firefighters during the day from Monday to Friday and volunteers covering evenings, weekends and statutory holidays. But fire officials say it's not financially feasible to do that at all the stations.

According to Halifax Fire, the first step in becoming a volunteer firefighter is completing volunteer training, where volunteers learn the basics of being a first responder.

Volunteers then undergo an average of 25 to 35 hours per month of additional training.

The first of several recruitment sessions will take place on Saturday at the Meagher's Grant Community Hall.