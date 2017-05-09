A 63-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found lying in a road in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night, say Halifax Regional Police.

The man was found by a passing motorist on Norm Newman Drive just before 11 p.m. He was unconscious but breathing.

Police don't know what caused the man's injuries.

Police haven't yet been able to talk to the man because he is so badly injured.

They are looking for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information that may assist investigators.