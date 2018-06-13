Crews battling 4-hectare wildfire near Neils Harbour

Crews in Cape Breton are battling a wildfire about four hectares in size that has been classified as out of control.

Bruce Nunn with the Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday evening nine staff members from DNR, including a helicopter, as well as Parks Canada staff and volunteer fire departments were responding to the fire near Neils Harbour.

He said this is one of five wildfires underway in the province. The other four were considered under control.

Smoke can be seen from a wildfire near Neil's Harbour, N.S. (Submitted by Jacklyn Schurman)

Victoria County was under a complete burn ban on Wednesday, according to the provincial county-by-county map of burning restrictions.

Staff Sgt. Allan Affleck with the RCMP said part of the Cabot Trail was initially closed for two hours while crews attended to the scene, but is now open to one lane until further notice.

He said the fire is in the woods near the Buchanan Memorial Hospital.