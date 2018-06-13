Crews battling 4-hectare wildfire near Neils Harbour
RCMP say part of the Cabot Trail is down to 1 lane until further notice
Crews in Cape Breton are battling a wildfire about four hectares in size that has been classified as out of control.
Bruce Nunn with the Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday evening nine staff members from DNR, including a helicopter, as well as Parks Canada staff and volunteer fire departments were responding to the fire near Neils Harbour.
He said this is one of five wildfires underway in the province. The other four were considered under control.
Victoria County was under a complete burn ban on Wednesday, according to the provincial county-by-county map of burning restrictions.
Staff Sgt. Allan Affleck with the RCMP said part of the Cabot Trail was initially closed for two hours while crews attended to the scene, but is now open to one lane until further notice.
He said the fire is in the woods near the Buchanan Memorial Hospital.
Wildfire in Neil's Harbour area, Victoria Co., C.B.: DNR helicopter on the way. 9 DNR firefighters, Parks Canada staff, volunteer fire depts responding. About 4 hectares in size.—@NS_DNR