A transport truck crash this morning has shut down Highway 101 inbound to Halifax by Exit 2 near Lower Sackville.

RCMP said that section of highway will be closed for most of the day. Detours will be in place but motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No one was injured.

The transport truck flipped onto its side around 11 a.m.

The truck was carrying crushed cars, which police said has added to the amount of time it's taking to clear up the mess.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

RCMP are still trying to figure out what caused the truck to crash.