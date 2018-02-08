One person is dead after two vehicles collided on highway 101 in Annapolis County, according to the RCMP.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at exit 23 just a few kilometres south of Cornwallis, N.S.

Police have not said if there were any injuries along with the fatality.

The RCMP have also not said what may have lead to the crash, or what kinds of vehicles were involved.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours after the collision — the highway appears to have reopened around 1 a.m. this morning.