A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on a highway near Yarmouth, N.S., according to the RCMP.

It happened on Highway 308 between Gavel Road and Belleville Road just before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle left the road and crashed. The driver, its only occupant, died at the scene.

RCMP have not released any other details about the crash such as where the driver was from or his age.

Part of the highway was closed for several hours while a collision re-constructionist examined the scene. The Highway reopened before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing.