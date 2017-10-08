Craft Nova Scotia recently launched a juried exhibition showcasing craft works that explore or celebrate what it means to be Canadian in 2017.

In January, the organization that encourages and promotes the craft movement in Nova Scotia called on its members to submit their work for the Oh! Canada exhibition as a way to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Sixty artists have submitted their work, but only 30 works by 25 artists were selected by jurors.

The Canada goose

Halifax artist Christina Parker, who uses the art of needle felting to create her sculptures, created a sculpture of a Canada goose out of fibre. It took her 40 hours to complete.

"Nothing says Canada more than a Canada goose, because they are everywhere and everybody knows them," said Parker, who was born in Canada and raised in England.

"The Canada goose is a goodwill ambassador and I think Canadians are great ambassadors too and are welcomed in many countries," she added.

'We are surrounded by beautiful nature'

Parker is a self-taught artist who has mainly created sculptures for auctions that raised funds for animal charities. This is her first time being part of an exhibition.

"I respect nature and we are surrounded by beautiful nature here so that is something I identify with," said Parker. "I also adore animals, so that was very important to me."

Parker recently created a replica of a Canada goose owned by one of her friends in the United States, saying that it was her inspiration and model for the piece.

Finding home

The piece that won the jurors' choice award is LaHave River Highlights by Vaughan Smith, a ceramic artist who has been creating craft work for 43 years.

Smith is from England, but he moved with his wife to Canada in 2011 to continue his career as an artist in LaHave, N.S.

"We moved here because of the architecture, the geography and the geology of this area. It is just really unique and the people are incredibly friendly," said Smith, who now considers Canada his home.

Vaughan Smith shows off LaHave River Highlights. (Aya Al-Hakim/CBC)

He also has a childhood connection to Canada.

"We had an uncle Arthur who moved to Canada and he was like this mystery figure that we never actually met, but knowing that he is somewhere in Canada, too, makes it almost like I am meant to be here my entire life," said Smith.

He said the craft piece reflects the community he's surrounded by and he identifies with it for being warm and traditional.

"The buildings in my piece are all the buildings around me and I know the people that live in and work in those buildings ... people who know you and wave at you," said Smith.

The work shows off things Vaughan Smith can see from his studio in Lahave, N.S. (Aya Al-Hakim/CBC)

According to Susan Hanrahan, Craft Nova Scotia's executive director, other work selected for the exhibition includes representations of national symbols, such as the maple leaf, personal stories from the immigrant's perspective and thoughtful explorations of Canada's history and current affairs.

The exhibition is at the Mary E. Black Gallery at the Halifax Seaport market until Nov. 5.