When Victoria-The Lakes MLA Keith Bain collapsed and his heart stopped after a PC caucus meeting last week in Halifax, he was fortunate some of the other politicians in room knew what to do in an emergency.

Fellow Cape Bretoner Eddie Orrell recalls jumping to his feet, along with fellow MLAs Barbara Adams, Kim Masland and Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who is a trained nurse.

"Once we had him on the floor and he was gasping for air, he stopped breathing so with that my colleague Barbara started doing some breaths on him," Orrell said, adding he, Masland and Smith-McCrossin checked for a pulse.

"When we all realized there was no pulse we started to do CPR."

It's not clear why Bain's heart stopped, but he is now recovering at his home after being taken to hospital in Halifax and later transferred to Sydney. On Monday, he publicly expressed his gratitude on his Facebook page.

"To my caucus colleagues who took such great care of me last Tuesday, I will be forever indebted," Bain said. "You guys are the best and saved my life."

MLA Keith Bain. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

But at the time, Orrell said he worried their efforts might not be enough to save their friend.

"What was going through my mind at the time? I think we're going to lose our little buddy. He's in distress. We have to do whatever we can do to make sure this doesn't happen. That he's going to be with us tomorrow and we did our best and we're fortunate that it worked."

Orrell and Adams learned CPR as part of their training to become physiotherapists, while Masland learned when she was a safety co-ordinator at the RCMP detachment in her home riding of Queens-Shelburne.

It was Masland's first time using the training.

"Once everything was over I did send my staff sergeant a text message and say, 'Thank you for what you did, for sending me for this training, because today I helped save a man's life,'" Masland said.

'Just overjoyed that he came back'

While Adams and the others appreciate the sentiments Bain expressed in his Facebook post, they said they aren't necessary.

"We didn't need the thanks," she said. "We're just overjoyed that he came back. For us to be here today talking about him home and up and around is just the best feeling in the world."

Masland echoed that thought, and said she is "absolutely over the moon" that Bain is recovering. "It was a day where you go into action, do what you have to do."

"It was after when you realized, 'Oh my gosh I almost lost my colleague today,' and to think you were part of saving his life, it's just incredible," she said.

"I'm just so thankful that he's here and I can't wait to give him a big hug when he walks through those doors."