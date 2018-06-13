76-year-old man 6th person to die on Nova Scotia roads in a week

A deadly week on Nova Scotia roads continues after police said Wednesday that a 76-year-old man died following a crash near Sydney.

The man died early Tuesday morning in hospital after a two-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 4 and Blacketts Lake Road, according to RCMP.

Police said he was driving a Hyundai Accent and was seriously injured, while a 67-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, was not hurt.

The 76-year-old man was later taken via LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax, where he died.

RCMP say a collision analyst is expected at the scene of the crash today to collect evidence. During that time, westbound traffic will be detoured through Coxheath to Blacketts Lake Road via Exit 5A on Highway 125. Eastbound traffic will detour at Blacketts Lake Road to Coxheath Road.

Deadly week on N.S. roads

The victim is one of six people to die in a week on Nova Scotia roads.

A man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Poplar Grove, northeast of Windsor.

Last Wednesday, a 39-year-old North Sydney woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 125 near North Sydney.

Sunday morning, 17-year-old Joneil Hanna of North Sydney, was struck by a motor vehicle on Highway 223 in Leitches Creek.

Later that evening, an 87-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Wellington, N.S., outside Halifax. A 15-year-old girl involved in that crash died later in hospital.