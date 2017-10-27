The teenager who stabbed Daniel Pellerin to death in a Dartmouth parking lot in August 2014 was back in court Friday morning to try to get his sentence on a charge of second-degree murder back on track.

The 18-year-old was given an unusual form of sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision (IRCS) sentence combined intensive therapy and retraining during a four-year term in the province's youth jail in Waterville.

Since he was sentenced as a youth, his identity remains protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, even though he is now 18.

Things have not gone according to plan.

Riot at jail

In September 2016, the teen was involved in a riot at the Waterville jail. Four guards were seriously injured in the melee.

Daniel Michael Pellerin died in August 2014 after being stabbed in Dartmouth. (Facebook)

The teen has pleaded guilty to assault and is awaiting sentencing. The Crown has indicated it wants him sentenced as an adult for his part in the riot.

Immediately following the riot, he was transferred to the adult jail in Pictou County, where he spent a year in virtual solitary confinement. His situation provoked an outcry, including from longtime prisoners' rights advocate, Senator Kim Pate.

It was only following the intervention by former youth court judge Anne Derrick, in one of her last decisions before she moved to the Court of Appeal, that saw the teen transferred back to Waterville. He returned there last month.

Informal hearing

Now, experts from the Waterville jail and the IWK Health Centre are trying to figure out how to get the IRCS sentence back on track.

This morning, they met with Judge Elizabeth Buckle to discuss the way forward.

The proceeding began with the teen's lawyer trying to exclude members of the public and the media. Members of Pellerin's family had intended to be at court, but they did not show up.

Buckle ruled the lawyer had failed to give adequate notice of her intentions. However, the judge told the teen she had some concerns.

The teen has been in jail at the Nova Scotia Youth Facility in Waterville.

"I do not want to see you in a position where your private health information is disclosed to the public."

The experts in attendance decided they could discuss the case without delving into his medical history.

The hearing was very informal. Judge Buckle removed her robes and sat in a circle with the other participants crowded around the front of the courtroom. Some of them had to perch on the court railing and the teen himself knelt on floor beside his lawyer.

The group decided the case requires new forensic psychiatric and psychological assessments, which will take time. The group doesn't expect to have a full new treatment plan prepared until sometime next spring.

New charges

The teen himself has complicated matters.

While he was being held in adult jail in Pictou, he was charged with assault and assaulting a peace officer. He faces trial on those charges in January.

And on Monday, he was accused of assaulting another inmate at Waterville. He is finishing up a seven-day administrative punishment for that incident. He has yet to enter a plea to the resulting criminal charge.

Crown prosecutor Peter Craig said if the teenager is found guilty in this latest assault, the Crown could try to have him sentenced as an adult. Craig warned that could disrupt plans for the IRCS sentence continuing at Waterville.

Crown prosecutor Peter Craig said if the teen is found guilty in a recent assault, the Crown could try to have him sentenced as an adult. (Robert Short/CBC)

For his part, the teen said he wants to move on with his education, skills training and treatment.

"I'm good to work with those people," he said, indicating the hospital and jail staff gathered in the courtroom. "I don't want to dwell on the past too much. I just want to move forward."

While a full treatment plan won't be ready until next spring, staff are moving ahead in the interim. They've agreed to come to court again in December to discuss how the case is proceeding.