The jury in the second-degree murder trial of Nicholas Butcher continues to deliberate his fate today at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Butcher is accused of murdering his girlfriend Kristin Johnston, 32, in her Purcells Cove-area home in March 2016. He pleaded not guilty.

The jury began deliberating mid-afternoon on Friday, and was sequestered for about two and a half hours.

Justice Joshua Arnold told the jury they can reach three possible verdicts: Butcher could be found guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter, or he could be found not guilty.

The deliberations come after a three-week trial in which a bizarre sequence of events was presented before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, including Butcher's 911 call stating he had killed Johnston and then cut off his own hand with a power saw.

Nicholas Butcher has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kristin Johnston, a Halifax yoga instructor. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The jury also heard that hours before Johnston was killed, Butcher showed up at a Halifax apartment where she was spending the night with another man.

Defence argues self defence

Butcher, 36, who graduated from Dalhousie University's law school in 2015, testified Johnston attacked him with a knife in his sleep and that he fought back and stabbed her, only realizing it was Johnston after he turned on the light.

He said he then tried to take his own life by stabbing himself as well as severing his hand, which was later reattached.

Defence attorney Peter Planetta argued his client was only acting in self-defence.

Crown attorney Carla Ball said that Johnston's death was "obviously murder and it wasn't self-defence."

She urged the jury to reject the defence's suggestion that a 137-pound woman would have the strength to attack Butcher and leave 13 stab wounds in a "nice tight pattern."