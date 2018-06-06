Crown asks for $1M from teens after flare damages North Sydney Walmart

Two Cape Breton teenagers have been sentenced to 18-months probation and 200 hours of community service after being charged in connection with a flare being set off in the North Sydney Walmart last November.

The teens were convicted of committing mischief over $5,000 and being a common nuisance.

The Crown had asked for a $1-million restitution order for each of the accused, but Judge Peter Ross said that was completely unrealistic.

He said the teens sentenced Wednesday in youth court in Sydney were aiding and abetting the third teenager who actually lit the flare. The third teen is also charged with mischief over $5,000 and being a common nuisance.

That teen has already pleaded guilty and is working his way through the restorative justice program. He will be back in court for a status hearing in July.

Walmart claims that $4 million in damage was done to its North Sydney store when the teenagers set off a marine flare inside the business on Nov. 6, 2017.

At the time, the company said smoke from the flare left a residue throughout the store that couldn't be washed off.

Inventory from the store had to be removed and the store had to be cleaned from top to bottom. The store also had to close for several days why the cleanup took place.

Crown attorney Steve Drake called the incident a prank that went wrong.