Police in Halifax are warning that there are counterfeit U.S. bills circulating in the region, with at least eight reports of fake money since the last week of February.

The reported bills have been $20, $50 and $100 denominations retrieved from businesses, banks and a pharmacy.

Halifax Regional Police warned in a news release Friday that if somebody unknowingly accepts a counterfeit bill, they are not reimbursed.

U.S. currency has a number of security features, including watermarks, colour-shifting ink, a security thread embedded vertically and in the case of the $100, a blue ribbon woven into the paper.

People are not required to accept a bill if they suspect it is counterfeit. If someone ends up with a counterfeit bill, they can contact police in Halifax at 902-490-5020 or 800-803-RCMP (7267) anywhere in Nova Scotia.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).