The Cape Breton Regional Municipality is considering changes to its expense policy, including cutting a controversial travel allowance.

Coun. Steve Gillespie of District 4 tabled a motion Tuesday to eliminate the $140 weekly allowance available to council and the mayor effective April 1.

"We needed some clarity" said Gillepsie.

"I didn't think it was fair and I didn't think it was equitable".

'Ludicrous plan'

As it stands, any councillor and the mayor can receive the travel allowance regardless of how much they travel or how big their constituency is.

"It is a ludicrous plan, really," said Coun. Earlene MacMullin of District 2.

MacMullin said her constituency is 100 square kilometres. By comparison, District 7 councillor Ivan Doncaster's constituency is 1,000 square kilometers.

Some constituencies are much smaller, at just six square kilometres — yet all councillors are entitled to the same amount.

"I was never in favour of the $140," said MacMullin. "I don't take it myself."

Putting expense payments online

MacMullin moved to amend the motion to include an issue paper on overall compensation and benefits at the general committee meeting.

Some councillors and the mayor are reimbursed for mileage instead of claiming the travel allowance. One-third of what they claim is tax-free, and they can claim one trip per day.

The motion presented Tuesday also includes a provision to have all CBRM employees, including the mayor and council, post expense payments online.

Gillespie said it's important to be transparent, citing the spending scandal that unfolded in Richmond County.

"We need to start addressing the issues that are coming up in our municipality," said Gillespie.

Gillespie said he hopes to have the issue resolved in time for the next budget in April.