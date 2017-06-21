Halifax regional council unanimously endorsed the idea of using the Wanderers Grounds for professional soccer on Tuesday.

Sports Entertainment Atlantic wants to have 14 matches a year over a three-year trial period, complete with concessions and bleachers for up to 7,000 spectators.

"I think it's an exciting opportunity," said Coun. Sam Austin. "We've always been chasing the big dream, but this is right sized and it's in the best location going."

'This remains public property'

Halifax will retain control of the field, and in between matches will be able to book other games and events.

"This remains public property," said Coun. Bill Karsten. "We're talking about 60 hours a summer."

All councillors received numerous emails from nearby residents who expressed concerns about noise, parking and the look of the bleachers from the Halifax Public Gardens side of the site.

But the councillor for the area, Waye Mason, added a long list of conditions to be included in the contract with the company.

The conditions include coverings for the back side of the bleachers, wrapping up the matches by 11 p.m. and prompt cleanups.

'Minimizing the impact' with conditions

"With those amendments the majority of residents are going to understand that we are mitigating and minimizing the impact," said Mason.

Municipal staff are also working with transit to try to address parking issues.

"The Commons is home to a number of large events," said manager Richard Harvey. "So this is a regular piece of business."

Regional council also asked for an annual review to be included in the contract with the company.

The CAO and staff will now begin negotiations for the trial that will begin in 2018.